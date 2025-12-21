Tufan Erhurman on Saturday expressed concern that the current situation, including the unresolved Cyprus problem and everyday difficulties faced by Turkish Cypriots, is making the future of the younger generation increasingly uncertain.

Speaking in Morphou, Erhurman said the lack of a solution and persistent socio-economic challenges were raising doubts about whether young Turkish Cypriots would be able to continue living on the island. He stressed the need for modern planning to provide hope for the children and grandchildren of the Turkish Cypriot community, adding that the area must stop being a source of population outflow.

According to reports in the Turkish Cypriot online press, Erhurman was speaking at the inauguration of the new ‘municipal building’ in Morphou. In his address, he said the region, with its history, culture and productive capacity, deserved to be a centre that attracts population rather than losing it.

He placed particular emphasis on the concept of ‘own resources’ and the role of local administration, noting that a new period of revitalisation should begin with a horizon set for 2026. “Everything we do, we do for our children. And everything we fail to do, we take away from them,” he said, adding that current conditions were creating serious questions about whether future generations would be able to live in the area.

As part of his visit, Erhurman also met with “community leaders” from 16 villages and neighbourhoods in the wider Morphou region. Representatives from occupied Argaki, Kato and Pano Zodia, Nikitas, Prasteio, Kapouti, Filia, Kyra and Syrianochori, among others, took part in the meeting.

During the discussion, local problems and residents’ needs were raised, while Erhürman briefed participants on actions taken over the past two months.