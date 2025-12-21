The euro area recorded a trade in goods surplus of €18.40 billion with the rest of the world in October 2025, according to Eurostat.

This is significantly higher than the €7.10 billion surplus recorded in the corresponding month of 2024, driven by increased exports and a drop in imports.

Euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world in October 2025 amounted to €258.00 billion, marking a 1.0 per cent increase compared with the €255.50 billion exported in October 2024.

Imports from the rest of the world simultaneously saw a reduction, falling by 3.6 per cent to €239.60 billion in October 2025, down from €248.40 billion in October 2024.

Compared to September 2025, the euro area trade balance remained stable at a €18.40 billion surplus in October 2025.

Although the surplus for chemicals and related products decreased from €28.50 billion in September 2025 to €18.40 billion in October 2025, improvements in other sectors helped to maintain the overall balance.

Compared to October 2024, the euro area balance saw a strong improvement of €11.30 billion.

This positive change was primarily driven by significant improvements in the energy sector, where the deficit decreased from €-24.70 billion in October 2024 to €-17.00 billion in October 2025.

For the first ten months of 2025, from January to October, the euro area recorded a cumulative surplus of €144.60 billion, slightly higher than the €141.40 billion surplus recorded during the same period in 2024.

Euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world during this period rose to €2.46 trillion, marking an increase of 2.9 per cent compared with January-October 2024.

Imports also rose to €2.32 trillion, an increase of 3.0 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

Intra-euro area trade also experienced growth, rising to €2.20 trillion in January-October 2025, an increase of 1.6 per cent compared with the previous year.

The European Union as a whole also saw a strong trade performance, with its balance showing a €14.70 billion surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in October 2025, significantly up from the €3.10 billion surplus reported in October 2024.

Extra-EU exports of goods in October 2025 stood at €227.50 billion, a marginal decline of 0.6 per cent compared with the €228.90 billion exported in October 2024.

Imports from the rest of the world fell more sharply, standing at €212.80 billion, down by 5.8 per cent compared with €225.80 billion in October 2024.

In a monthly comparison, the EU balance showed a slight decline compared to September 2025, with the overall surplus decreasing from €15.40 billion to €14.70 billion.

This change was primarily driven by a reduction in the chemicals and related products surplus, which fell from €26.50 billion in September 2025 to €16.40 billion in October 2025.

However, the decline in the overall balance was partially mitigated by reductions in the deficits for both energy, from €-23.20 billion to €-19.90 billion, and other manufactured goods, from €-5.00 billion to €-0.50 billion.

Compared to October 2024, the EU balance improved by €11.60 billion, attributed largely to the reduction in deficit for energy products, which decreased from €-28.70 billion in October 2024 to €-19.90 billion in October 2025, and other manufactured goods, which decreased from €-4.40 billion to €-0.50 billion.

The cumulative surplus for the EU from January to October 2025 reached €116.70 billion, a marginal increase compared with the €116.30 billion recorded in the same ten-month period in 2024.

Extra-EU exports of goods rose to €2.22 trillion, an increase of 2.6 per cent compared with January-October 2024, while imports rose to €2.10 trillion, an increase of 2.8 per cent.

Intra-EU trade also showed growth, rising to €3.47 trillion in January-October 2025, a 2.3 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

When adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, euro area exports decreased by 4.6 per cent and imports decreased by 3.3 per cent in October 2025 compared with September 2025, resulting in a seasonally adjusted surplus of €14.00 billion, a fall from the €18.00 billion surplus in September.

Similarly for the EU, seasonally adjusted exports decreased by 5.6 per cent and imports decreased by 4.3 per cent, resulting in a seasonally adjusted balance of €11.80 billion, a fall from the €15.10 billion surplus in September.

In the three months from August to October 2025, euro area exports to non-EA countries rose by 0.1 per cent while imports fell by 2.2 per cent, and intra-euro area trade rose by 0.4 per cent.

During the same period, EU exports to non-EU countries decreased by 0.6 per cent while imports fell by 2.9 per cent, and intra-EU trade increased by 0.7 per cent.