The gap analysis carried out by the project manager for the Vasiliko natural gas terminal focuses on identifying deficiencies that need to be addressed, Etyfa chairman George Ashikalis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

In clarifying remarks regarding the study, which was delivered on December 19, Ashikalis said the analysis does not include timelines for the completion of the overall project. Instead, it assesses where the project should be at this stage, what should already be in place, and what is currently available.

“The gap analysis clarifies the gaps that need to be filled in some way,” he said.

Asked about completion timelines, Ashikalis explained that if such timelines are required, additional planning and certification of materials would be necessary in order to address the identified deficiencies.

“This will be examined in the coming weeks and decisions will be taken accordingly,” he said.