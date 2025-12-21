The government fully supports the strategic objective of the electricity interconnection between Greece and Cyprus (GSI), President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, announcing that Cyprus and Greece have jointly decided to proceed with an updated feasibility study.

Speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of the priorities of Cyprus’ upcoming EU Council presidency in Lefkara, the president dismissed criticism by Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos that the government is sending mixed messages on the project.

“There is no double-speak by the government, and there never has been,” Christodoulides said, stressing that the government’s position is clear and consistent in favour of the Greece–Cyprus electricity interconnection.

“The electricity interconnection between Greece and Cyprus is one of the three main pillars of our energy strategy,” he said.

Christodoulides explained that the decision to modernise the feasibility study was taken jointly with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, adding that the proposal had been made by the Greek side. He said the update was necessary in light of growing interest from other countries in participating in the project, which he described as being of strategic importance.

“As a responsible government – and the same applies to the Greek government – we decided to move forward with updating the feasibility study,” the president said.

He added that every major decision carries a cost for the Cypriot public and must therefore be based on a full assessment of all available data.

“We are a responsible government, and every decision we take must take into account its impact on the Cypriot people,” he said.