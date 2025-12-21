Russian President Vladimir Putin’stop foreign policy aide said on Sunday that he was sure the chances of peace in Ukraine were not improved by changes to U.S. proposals made by the Europeans and Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported.

“This is not a forecast,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

“I am sure that the proposals that the Europeans and Ukrainians have made or are trying to make definitely do not improve the document and do not improve the possibility of achieving long-term peace.”

European and Ukrainian negotiators have been discussing changes to a U.S. set of proposals for an agreement to end the nearly four-year-old war, though it is unclear exactly what changes have been made to the original U.S. proposals.

U.S. negotiators met Russian officials in Florida on Saturday.

Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev told reporters after meeting U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, that the talks were constructive and would continue on Sunday.