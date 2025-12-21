A new shipment of humanitarian aid for Gaza arrived late on Saturday at the port of Ashdod via the “Amalthea” maritime corridor, according to information from the Cyprus News Agency (KYPE).

All operations proceeded according to plan, with the unloading of 950 tonnes of aid completed successfully.

President Nikos Christodoulides had previously announced that the shipment included 950 tonnes of humanitarian assistance in 44 containers from Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, France, Slovakia and Kuwait.

Viktoras Papadopoulos, Director of the President’s Press Office, told KYPE that the aid includes food and hygiene items and that the operation is coordinated with the UN/UNOPS, the UAE, other countries such as France and Kuwait, and international humanitarian organisations including the World Central Kitchen.

This marks the fifth shipment sent from August to December, Papadopoulos noted, adding that it supplements the 4,000 tonnes already delivered since August. “In total, since the activation of the plan in March 2024, 30,000 tonnes of aid have been sent to Gaza,” he said.

He added that further shipments are expected in January, reflecting increased interest in utilising the Amalthea Plan.