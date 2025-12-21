The police have launched an investigation into an incident involving a two-year-old girl who was slightly injured by an electric scooter in Paphos on Friday evening, authorities confirmed.

According to Paphos Police Deputy Director Michalis Nicolaou, the incident had not been reported to the police initially. Following media reports, the police acted on their own initiative.

The incident occurred on 20 December around 7:30 pm on the seaside promenade of Poseidonos Avenue in Kato Paphos, where the child was walking with her parents. She was lightly struck by an electric scooter being operated by an unknown man.

The child was first taken to Paphos General Hospital and later transferred to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia for precautionary reasons. She was kept under observation but sustained only minor injuries.

The Paphos Traffic Branch continues to investigate the case.