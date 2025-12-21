Police on Sunday are investigating a case of attempted murder in Limassol, with a 36-year-old man reported as the victim.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 7pm on Saturday on Anexartisias street, a busy area at the time. The man was reportedly attacked by a group of individuals while standing outside a café.

The assailants initially used electric shock devices before one of them allegedly injured the victim with a sharp object, believed to be a knife.

The 36-year-old was taken by ambulance to a private hospital in Limassol, where doctors determined that he had sustained a wound to his left shoulder blade. He underwent surgery and remains hospitalised, with his condition described as critical.

Members of the Limassol police are continuing investigations, reviewing CCTV footage from the area and taking witness statements in an effort to identify and locate those involved.