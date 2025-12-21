Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union will work towards building an “autonomous union open to the world,” President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, presenting the program and priorities of the Cypriot presidency at the Lefkara Conference Centre.

Within this framework, the president said the presidency would be based on five interconnected pillars: autonomy through security, defence and preparedness; autonomy through competitiveness; an autonomous union open to the world; an autonomous union of values for all; and a budget capable of supporting a more autonomous European Union.

Christodoulides described the day as a milestone for the present and future of the Republic of Cyprus, noting that in 10 days the country would assume an institutional role and responsibility towards Europe, its citizens and future generations.

“Today, the heart of Europe beats more strongly in Cyprus,” he said, referring to the island as the EU’s south-easternmost member state and the last EU country still under occupation.

He also explained the choice of Lefkara as the venue for the presentation, saying the village symbolises Cyprus’ creativity, tradition and long-standing outward-looking character.

Following the presentation of the priorities, the official logo of the Cyprus presidency of the Council of the EU was unveiled. The logo is inspired by the art of Lefkara embroidery and consists of 27 elements, representing the EU’s member states.