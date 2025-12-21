The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and the Cyprus Water Association (KYS) have signed a cooperation protocol aimed at expanding their scientific, technical and research collaboration, an annoucement said on Sunday.

According to an announcement, the agreement covers joint scientific, technical and educational events and activities related to water management, environmental protection and sustainable development. It also provides for the offering of advisory and scientific services, technical support and studies in areas including water resources management, hydrology, water quality, innovative technologies, and water supply and sewerage infrastructure.

The protocol further foresees joint participation in research, innovation and development projects focusing on the sustainable use of water resources and adaptation to climate change. It also includes the placement of students for internships in services and projects related to the management and monitoring of water systems.

In addition, the agreement предусматриes the exchange of know-how, best practices and experience on issues of common interest, such as public awareness, environmental education and participatory resource management. Exchanges of staff and students for training, research and networking purposes are also envisaged.

The protocol was signed on December 18, 2025, by Tepak rector Panayiotis Zafeiris and Cyprus Water Association president Panayiotis Pasias.

In a joint statement, the organisations said the agreement confirms their commitment to promoting education, research and best practices in project management, adding that it marks an important step towards advancing excellence, innovation and sustainable development in the sector in Cyprus.