Working over the holidays usually leaves a sour taste. Is it the jealousy of knowing others are with their loved ones while you serve coffee? Or the awkwardness of asking somebody their holiday plans, only for them to respond with a lukewarm, “nothing special, just seeing family”?

Yet my Christmas Eve job at a cosy coffee shop tucked away in the heart of Newcastle upon Tyne’s historic city centre felt comforting – almost homely at times as if the customers were long-lost relatives I hadn’t seen in years.

I’m truly grateful for my unusually positive experience working over the holidays. The queues stretched all the way around the corner (not that we could see them through the foggy windows). The coffee was brewing hot and the aroma of fresh bread filled the air. “Gosh, it smells amazing in here!” we heard at least ten times a day, along with “how do you guys control yourselves?”

The coffee shop tucked away in the heart of Newcastle upon Tyne’s historic city centre

But being a small business on a day as busy as Christmas Eve often means that chaos is always hovering. The team was small as usual, with one barista, one front of house and one person at the back.

I had gone into the day with very low expectations, having mentally prepared myself for a stressful eight-hour shift of non-stop standing behind the espresso machine. With approximately ten hot chocolate orders for every two coffee-based drinks, we were so low on Cadbury’s chocolate powder, we had to call the owners to arrange an immediate delivery. The next thing to run out was the almond croissants. Nutty and dusted with powdered sugar, the customers probably saw them more like snow-covered plains than flaky pastries.

Our regulars, of course, didn’t disappoint. Some wore Christmas jumpers, but certainly all were bundled up for winter: it was below zero after all. A surprising number of them went out of their way to gift the shop Christmas presents.

Food at the coffeeshop

Some came from other local businesses nearby, while others came from people who just loved our sourdough. The customers certainly knew our likes rather well.

My highlights were the discounted entrance tickets to the local snooker pub, the two small plants (one of which only lasted till March), and the backpack filled with around eight bottles of wine from the concierge who worked in the hotel opposite. A regular gave us a DIYed Christmas card with a polaroid of his cocker spaniel! Maybe what really matters is knowing how someone likes their coffee, not necessarily their name.

Admittedly, the shift was pleasantly busy. Without attributing too much credit to the Christmas spirit, the customers were politer and the wallets opened wider. Was it the pity they feel seeing you work behind the counter instead of being with family? Whatever the reason, I just consider myself lucky I’m one of the few who had a positive work experience over the holidays.