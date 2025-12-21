Turkey has expressed support for the United Nations-led process on the Cyprus issue, while reiterating that a two-state solution remains, in Ankara’s view, the most realistic approach, reports said on Sunday.

According to diplomatic sources cited by Turkish news agency ANKA, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made the remarks during a meeting on Thursday with the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin.

The sources said Fidan underlined Turkey’s continued backing of the current UN process, which he described as aiming to foster a culture of cooperation between the two sides on the island and to help rebuild trust. He stressed that confidence-building measures and practical cooperation were key elements for achieving sustainable and lasting diplomatic progress.

Holguin, for her part, briefed the Turkish foreign minister on the UN’s assessments following the trilateral meeting held on December 11, ANKA reported.

Despite Ankara’s support for the ongoing UN framework, Fidan reiterated Turkey’s long-standing position that, in light of what he described as the unchanged stance of the Greek Cypriot side, peaceful coexistence of “two states” side by side on the island represents the most realistic solution to the Cyprus problem.

ANKA also reported that UN-sponsored efforts have gained renewed momentum following the December trilateral meeting, with discussions focusing on confidence-building measures and the possibility of more structured contacts in the coming months.