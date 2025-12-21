On an island that’s never quiet for long, these sounds might be the best

Cyprus is never quiet for long.

There’s barking dogs, screaming neighbours, constant construction.

But this is about an altogether nicer sound – and one that’s actually really good for you: music.

From summer weddings where the laouto plays until dawn, to bouzouki drifting out of village tavernas, and even the thump of bass sta kafé on a Friday night – music runs through island life.

It’s more than entertainment. It’s local life. And the good news is that your favourite songs can literally change your brain.

Listening to music triggers the release of dopamine – the brain’s reward chemical – and helps regulate cortisol, the stress hormone. It slows heart rate, lowers blood pressure and can even reduce physical pain. No wonder we instinctively reach for tunes when we’re tense!

The science is pretty clear on this. A 2022 meta-analysis showed that listening to music significantly reduces anxiety and perceived stress across many settings, from hospitals to everyday life. Researchers at McGill University found that music listening increased dopamine release by up to 9%, creating real feelings of pleasure and motivation. And another paper reported that slow, rhythmic tunes can help lower heart rate and blood pressure, supporting the parasympathetic rest and digest system.

Now, you don’t need to be a prodigy on the piano or a whiz on the Wurlitzer or a to benefit. Start with what moves you: the island’s folk songs, an old entehno ballad, or even a Spotify playlist of chilled jazz.

Singing along – yes, even badly – boosts oxytocin and deep breathing, both proven to calm the nervous system. Tapping a rhythm while you wait in traffic or dancing round the kitchen while the souvla marinates counts too.

Think of music as an instant mood reset. Feeling flat at your desk? Put on a track you loved as a teenager. Stressed by Cyprus’ endless red tape? Try something slow and instrumental to bring your pulse down. Need an energy hit before braving IKEA on a public holiday? Cue up a favourite anthem and let dopamine do the rest.

This week, instead of scrolling, play one song that lifts you. Three minutes later you might feel lighter, calmer, or more alive. Or just have a listen out the window – on this island someone, somewhere is always playing a tune! Why not make the music of Cyprus your soundtrack?