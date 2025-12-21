As Christmas week arrives and many enjoy some time off, it is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the many events happening this time of the year. Here is a selection of what to do on Christmas Eve.

Ayia Napa

At the Ayia Napa Marina Christmas Village, a rich agenda awaits locals, visitors and families on Wednesday. Apart from the Christmas market, which will be on from 11am to 8pm, Piccolo Theatre will stage family-friendly play Scrooge, A Christmas Story’ at 11am. Children can also enjoy crafty workshops by Mickey Mania at 11am and 2pm, a Santa Claus visit at 4.30pm and Mickey and Minnie Mouse visits at 5pm. As night falls, live music and dance performances will entertain guests at 4pm, 6pm and 6.30pm.

Nicosia

Children will also get to play and be creative at the CVAR-Severis Foundation in Nicosia on Christmas Eve as the museum presents an educational workshop at 11am where children have to discover tin soldiers through a fun treasure hunt. Through riddle-solving and soldier-hunting, they will explore the CVAR collection and come into contact with the history of Cyprus and the political and social life of the island. The activity will be held in Greek and is suitable for children aged 6 to 12.

Grown-ups in Nicosia will get to have some fun as well as several parties will fill the city with festive vibes. On Stasikratous Street, the Xmas Stasikratous Street Party will include treats, uplifting music by Mix FM, live street art and drinks as the central street turns into a festive outdoor fiesta.

Neverland Rock Bar also has a fun night planned, bringing Greek rock. DJ Charitos and his vinyl collection will bring the Greek rock scene alive from the 70s to today through his set. Entrance is free and the night begins at 8pm.

Also happening in downtown Nicosia is the Xmas Fiesta 2025 by Monsieur Doumani & Friends. Returning to Antonakis Music Hall, the popular Cypriot band will perform live, creating a thrilling party atmosphere with their uplifting songs in Cypriot, joined by Dua Libida and DJ Radio Pangea.

Larnaca

Savino Live marks the day, not with a celebration but a live music performance that acts as a reminder that Christmas does not mean gifts and joys for everyone and that for some, this day is not a festive time. Joining forces together on stage for the Christmas, Not show is band Anemourio, and performers Sais, Buzz and Elektra.

Mouseio Cafe Bar Resto in Deryneia is getting ready for a vibrant Christmas Eve Party. DJ Andrew S will bring the party vibes, blasting an energetic set with festive songs and dance tunes to kick off the Christmas holidays.

Paphos

The Municipal Band of Paphos will spread festive cheer and joyful tunes around the city as it performs live along the main streets from 11am. The Bus of Love will also offer free rides around the city. The route begins from October 28th Square, running every half and hour between 5pm and 9pm.

Limassol

An alternative Christmas Eve party will take place at Vinylio Wine etc featuring glamorous drag queen shows by Gia Evangelista and Diamondia Curl, while DJ Dayana builds up the party atmosphere on the decks. Doors open at 9.30pm and the festive vibes are expected to last all night long.

Christmas villages will also be open on December 24, each with its own live performances, festive shows, market stalls and crafty workshops. Their programmes can be found on www.visitcyprus.com/christmas-villages, making sure Christmas events reach the mountainous hilltops of Cyprus as well this holiday season.

Ayia Napa Marina Christmas Village

Christmas market, children’s plays and crafty activities, live music and dance shows. December 24. Ayia Napa Marina. 11am-8pm. www.marinaayianapa.com/christmas-village

Festive Moments 2025: Tin Soldier

Education game and creative workshop for children aged 6 to 12. December 24. CVAR-Severis Foundation, Nicosia. 11am-12.30pm. In Greek. €10. Tel: 22-300991

Xmas Stasikratous Street Party

Street party with DJs from Mix Fm, live street art and more. December 24. Stasikratous Street, Nicosia. 4pm

Christmas Eve with Greek Rock

Vinyl records with DJ Charitos. Greek rock music from the 70s to today. December 24. Neverland Rock Bar, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 7008-7575

Xmas Fiesta 2025 by Monsieur Doumani & Friends

Dance party with live music by Monsieur Doumani, Dua Libida and DJ Radio Pangea. December 24. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 8pm. €12. Tel: 99-566485

Christmas, Not

Live music by band Anemourio, Sais, Buzz and Elektra. December 24. Savino Live, Larnaca. 9pm. €10 presale, €12 at the door. Tel: 96-890729

Christmas Eve Party

With DJ Andrew S. December 24. Mouseio Cafe Bar Resto, Deryneia. 8pm. Free admission. Tel: 7000-2013

Paphos Christmas Eve Events

Live performance by the Municipal Band of Paphos. 11am. Bus of Love routes. 5pm-9pm. Starting point: October 28th Square, Paphos. www.pafos.org.cy

Jingle Babes – Pre Christmas Party

Draq queen show by Gia Evangelista and Diamondia Curl. DJ Dayana on the decks. December 24. Vinylio Wine etc., Limassol. Doors open at 9.30pm. €15. Tel: 96-433945