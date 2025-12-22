A 71-year-old woman from Limassol, Sylvia Georgiou Jones, died on Monday from serious injuries sustained in a road accident on the hard shoulder of the Nicosia-Limassol motorway near Skarinou.

Police said that at 10.40am, a 64-year-old van driver travelling on the motorway struck and critically injured her under circumstances being investigated.

She had parked her vehicle on the hard shoulder and was attempting “to disembark or board the driver’s seat”.

She was taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital, where despite the efforts of medical staff, she died at 11.50am.

Larnaca traffic police are investigating the fatal collision.