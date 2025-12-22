The left lane of the Nicosia-Limassol motorway has been closed following a car crash near the Skarinou exit, police said on Monday.

According to a police statement, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred before the Skarinou exit heading towards Limassol.

One person was injured in the collision and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are urging drivers using the area to exercise caution, as traffic continues to be affected by the lane closure.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow police instructions while the scene is being managed.