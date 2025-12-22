The internationally acclaimed artist and electronic music composer Pandelis Diamantides heads to Nicosia this December for a special performance. As part of the Nicosia International Festival 2025, which is in its final days, Diamantides presents a theatrical performance with video projection which will be shown for the first time in Cyprus on Tuesday. Nicosia, get ready for Ground Studies for Pilots – Bluets.

This audio-visual performance unfolds in two thematic parts, offering a holistic and contemplative experience. In the first part, Bluet, the Cypriot artist collaborates with fellow Cypriot vocal performer Kristia Michael. This live performance is inspired by the deep blue of the Aegean Sea: a journey through sound, voice and light that evokes a fully immersive sensation.

The music draws on the emotional and symbolic dimensions of Mediterranean blue, exploring memory, displacement and silence through voice, electronics and visual abstraction. With a distinctly Mediterranean atmosphere and lyrical sensitivity, the work invites a quiet yet deeply emotional introspection on identity and belonging.

The second part, Ground Studies for Pilots, guides audiences into a poetic reflection on human fragility through the image of a pilot preparing for take-off. The concept originated from a pilot training manual that Diamantides studied during the covid period. The body becomes the instrument: heartbeats, breath and biometric data are transformed into sound and light.

Ground Studies for Pilots – Bluets, which was previously presented once at the Eufonic Festival in Spain, raises questions about how we perceive reality in a technologically saturated world – questions about the steps we take toward the future, and how we prepare for them, or fail to.

Theatrical performance with video projection by Pandelis Diamantides. Part of the Nicosia International Festival 2025. December 23. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10-16. www.more.com/cy-el/tickets/theater/festival/nicosia-international-festival-2025