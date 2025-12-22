President Nikos Christodoulides, who paid a one-day visit to Jerusalem for the Cyprus-Greece-Israel summit on Monday, has met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog before meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Nethanyahu later in the day.

Christodoulides arrived in Israel in the early afternoon and is set to hold a private meeting with Netanyahu.

The two leaders will then meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis privately and take part in another meeting with delegations of all three countries.

After the meeting, the three leaders will make statements to the media and attend a joint working dinner.