Agricultural prices across the European Union rose again in 2025 after a brief dip, according to Eurostat, with Cyprus standing out for recording one of the slowest increases in milk prices, reflecting relative price stability for local consumers and producers.

Early estimates suggest that the average price of agricultural goods produced in the EU increased by 3 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024, as the bloc’s farm sector recovered from a mild decline recorded last year.

The average price of goods and services consumed in agriculture, including inputs such as fertilisers and energy, also rose in 2025, though more modestly, by less than 1 per cent, according to Eurostat.

This renewed increase followed a slight fall in agricultural prices in 2024, which itself came after a sustained period of strong price growth between 2021 and 2023.

Price movements in 2025 varied sharply depending on the type of agricultural product, underlining ongoing volatility in European food markets.

The steepest increases were recorded in cattle prices, which surged by 26 per cent, and eggs, which rose by 23 per cent, reflecting tighter supply and higher production costs.

More moderate price increases were observed for fruit and milk, both up by 10 per cent, and for poultry, which increased by 9 per cent.

At the same time, significant price declines were registered for olive oil, which fell by 37 per cent, and for potatoes, including seed potatoes, which dropped by 22 per cent, easing pressure in those segments.

Smaller decreases were also recorded for pigs, down by 6 per cent, and cereals, which slipped by 1 per cent, highlighting uneven trends across agricultural commodities.

On the input side, farmers faced moderate cost increases for fertilisers and soil improvers, which rose by 5 per cent, as well as veterinary expenses, which increased by 3 per cent.

By contrast, input prices declined for energy lubricants, down by 2 per cent, and for seeds, planting stock and plant protection products, each falling by 1 per cent, offering some relief on production costs.

Milk prices rose in almost every EU member state in 2025 compared with 2024, with the sole exception of Greece, where prices declined by 3 per cent, according to Eurostat.

The largest milk price increases were recorded in Denmark at 21 per cent, Estonia at 20 per cent, and Lithuania and Czechia at 17 per cent, reflecting stronger market pressures in northern and central Europe.

In Cyprus, milk prices increased at one of the slowest rates in the EU, placing the country as the third lowest in terms of milk price growth between 2024 and 2025.

Eurostat figures show that, using 2020 as a base year set at 100 units, milk prices in Cyprus rose to 100.55 units in 2021, an increase of around 0.6 per cent from the base year.

Prices climbed further to 105 units in 2022, representing a cumulative rise of 5 per cent compared with 2020, before accelerating to 116.70 units in 2023, equivalent to an increase of about 16.7 per cent over the base year.

In 2024, Cyprus milk prices edged up again to 117.41 units, marking a total rise of roughly 17.4 per cent since 2020, but showing a clear slowdown compared with earlier years.

By comparison, the EU-wide milk price index stood at 137.91 units in 2023 and 141.83 units in 2024, underlining the much steeper increase seen at the European level.

Eurostat also highlighted that Greece recorded the lowest milk price change between 2024 and 2025, with a negative rate indicating falling prices, while Spain was second lowest, with the lowest price increase rate.

Cyprus followed as the third lowest, reinforcing the island’s position as a relative outlier in an otherwise rising EU market.