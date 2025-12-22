The Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) has announced the launch of a new Dashboard for Short-Term Economic Indicators, aiming to give the public a clearer and more accessible overview of recent economic developments in the country.

The new online tool brings together key economic indicators of Cyprus on a single webpage, responding to growing demand for fast and reliable statistical information.

According to the statistical service, the dashboard has been designed to offer direct, intuitive and user-friendly access to up-to-date data through interactive charts.

The platform provides an integrated picture of the economy by covering economic activity, the labour market, tourism, construction and industry, allowing users to track developments across multiple sectors simultaneously.

Users are able to select the reference time period through a timeline slider or calendar, with the chosen period applied across all charts to ensure consistency in analysis.

The dashboard also allows users to view precise indicator values by moving the cursor over each chart, offering immediate insight without the need for separate tables.

Focused viewing is supported through zoom-in functionality and the option to adjust time periods for individual charts, making it easier to explore short-term movements or longer-term trends.

For users seeking deeper analysis, direct access to the full dataset for each indicator is available, supporting research, comparison and detailed examination of economic data.

The statistical service confirmed that the dashboard will be continuously updated with the latest available data, ensuring that users always have access to current information.

The new tool is intended to serve as a valuable resource for prompt insight, comparative overview and trend analysis, particularly for policymakers, businesses, researchers and the wider public.

The statistical service stressed that the launch forms part of its broader commitment to the continuous upgrade of its products and services, in line with modern expectations for high-quality and timely statistics.

By improving accessibility and presentation, the Service aims to strengthen transparency and support evidence-based decision making across Cyprus’ economy.