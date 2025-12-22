Monday afternoon’s trilateral summit in Jerusalem between Cyprus, Greece and Israel has been slammed in Turkish press, with newspapers saying the meeting impacts Turkish interests in the Middle East.

Hürriyet presented the summit as part of a broader strategy to exert pressure on Turkey, with the eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus problem in the forefront.

Türkgün and Türkiye said the aim was to shrink Turkey’s role, with the former saying the summit aimed at restricting Turkish influence in the eastern Mediterranean and the latter that the summit, lacking solid foundations, could not achieve its goal.

Meanwhile, Akşam linked the summit to developments in Gaza, saying Greece, Cyprus and Israel were moving in a coordinated manner at a political and strategic level to the detriment of Turkey. It also presented Turkey as a power that could overturn developments and maintain its central role in the regional balance.