The leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Israel meet in Jerusalem on Monday, in the framework of the 10th trilateral summit between the two countries, in what President Nikos Christodoulides has said will enhance bilateral relations, particularly in energy, defence, innovation and tourism.

Before the session, Christodoulides will hold separate meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the foreign ministers of the three countries will also be holding bilateral meetings.

Christodoulides said the aim of the summit was to create conditions of security and cooperation in the broader region of the Middle East.

According to Mitsotakis, Greece wished to highlight the strategic relationship between Greece and Israel, and enhance trilateral cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel in defence, security, energy, connectivity, civil protection and innovation.

Greek government sources said the summit would send messages of deep cooperation in issues of common interest.

The summit will discuss including the United States as part of a broader regional integration dynamic to enhance the role of the eastern Mediterranean as a bridge for strategic, energy and economic connectivity, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis has said.

Following the session, statements will be made to the press.

The previous session had been held in September 2023 in Nicosia.