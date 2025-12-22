Cyprus recorded levels of actual individual consumption close to the EU average during 2024, according to Eurostat, reflecting relatively strong household material welfare compared with several other member states.

Across the European Union, actual individual consumption per capita ranged widely in 2024, from 72 per cent to 146 per cent of the EU average, which is set at 100, according to the statistical office.

Actual individual consumption per capita, expressed in purchasing power standards, is used as a key indicator of the material welfare of households, as it reflects the volume of goods and services actually consumed.

In this context, Cyprus recorded an actual individual consumption index of 98, placing it just below the EU average and indicating broadly comparable living standards to the bloc as a whole.

By comparison, Greece recorded a significantly lower level at 79, while Spain stood at 91, underscoring the uneven distribution of household consumption across southern Europe.

Among non-EU and neighbouring countries included in the comparison, Norway recorded a high level of 121, while Ireland matched the EU average at 100.

In total, 10 EU countries recorded actual individual consumption per capita equal to or above the EU average in 2024, reflecting stronger household purchasing power in those economies.

Luxembourg led the ranking, with consumption levels 46 per cent above the EU average, followed by the Netherlands at 20 per cent above and Germany at 19 per cent above.

At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest levels of actual individual consumption per capita were recorded in Latvia at 28 per cent below the EU average, and in Bulgaria and Hungary, both 27 per cent below.

Eurostat also highlighted that differences in GDP per capita across the EU are even greater than differences in actual individual consumption, pointing to the role of price levels and redistribution mechanisms.

Gross domestic product per capita in purchasing power standards, which measures overall economic activity, showed substantial variation across the bloc, with 10 EU countries recording levels above the EU average.

Once again, Luxembourg topped the list, with GDP per capita reaching 245 per cent of the EU average, followed by Ireland at 221 per cent and the Netherlands at 134 per cent.

At the lower end, Bulgaria recorded GDP per capita at 66 per cent of the EU average, while Latvia stood at 68 per cent and Greece at 69 per cent.

The contrast between GDP per capita and actual individual consumption highlights that high economic output does not always translate proportionally into household welfare, a gap that is particularly evident when comparing countries such as Ireland and Luxembourg with others closer to the EU average.