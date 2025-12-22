The Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) has that it will introduce significant changes to the Consumer Price Index from January 2026 onwards, aiming to better reflect current consumption patterns and improve the accuracy of inflation measurement.

The changes will be implemented from January 2026, marking a comprehensive revision of how inflation is calculated and presented in Cyprus.

As part of the update, the shopping basket used to compile the CPI will be revised, ensuring that the goods and services included better mirror how households actually spend their money today.

The Statistical Service will also update the weights assigned to individual items, a process that reflects their relative importance in household expenditure and directly affects inflation calculations.

In addition, the base year of the index will change from 2015 set at 100 to 2025 set at 100, aligning the CPI more closely with recent economic conditions.

Another key change involves the replacement of the existing ECOICOP classification system with ECOICOP v2, bringing Cyprus into line with updated European standards for categorising consumer expenditure.

Alongside the publication of the CPI for January 2026, revised time series data using the new base year and classification system will be released for the period from 2018 onwards, allowing for consistent comparisons over time.

The Statistical Service also clarified that data compiled under the previous base year and classification system will remain available, ensuring continuity for users who rely on historical figures.

These older datasets will continue to be accessible through Cystat’s web portal, both via predefined tables in MS Excel format and through the online database CYSTAT-DB.

The planned changes are intended to strengthen the reliability, relevance and transparency of inflation statistics in Cyprus, at a time when accurate measurement of price developments remains crucial for households, businesses and policymakers alike.