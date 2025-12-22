The trial against the Greek Cypriot woman arrested in the north, along with four others in July, was completed on Monday after fines amounting to 12,000 and 100,000 Turkish lira (around €240 and €2000) were issued against her.

The woman was found guilty of several personal data violations and will face a three-month prison sentence for each charge in case of non-payment.

She was the last of the group to appear before Trikomo court after her husband had been found not guilty last Wednesday. He was initially accused of driving the vehicle with which the group had entered northern Cyprus and was immediately released upon the suspension of his prosecution the previous week.

The remaining three of the group had first been released on bail and eventually returned their homes in the Republic in mid-November.

The group included three men aged 68, 66 and 60, and two women aged 63 and 60.

Following Monday’s ruling, she is expected to return home together with her husband by Tuesday latest, depending on the proceeding of the relevant bureaucratic procedures.

In its ruling, the court said that it took into account the remorse expressed by the defendant, as well as her clean criminal record, age and corresponding health problems.

The court furthermore concluded that the data obtained by the defendant had not been used with malicious intent.

Following the court’s decision, both the vehicle and the mobile phones of the couple, which had initially been seized as evidence as part of the investigations, will be returned to the couple.