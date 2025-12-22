Kyndryl, a leading global provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services with a presence in Cyprus, has announced the launch of enhanced agentic AI capabilities and a unique design process.

The company said that these will enable customers to move beyond limited trial projects and scale real-world, AI-native solutions across their businesses to boost efficiency and drive tangible outcomes.

The enhancements augment the Kyndryl Agentic AI Framework and incorporate an innovative engagement methodology to accelerate AI adoption at scale across various industries.

The company is deploying forward engineers, capabilities, and intellectual property to drive the rapid adoption of the expanded Agentic AI Framework with customers, leveraging differentiated methodologies through Kyndryl Vital.

By co-creating customised projects that minimise time between design and deployment, Kyndryl is speeding time to value for organisations in government, banking, insurance, manufacturing, and other industries.

“With decades of mission-critical infrastructure expertise, unique intellectual property and our AI consult methodology, Kyndryl is poised to lead our customers through this paradigm shift toward agentic AI,” said Kyndryl Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter.

“Our differentiated approach blends agents within complex environments and empowers organisations to scale AI throughout their operations as they move to become AI-native,” he added.

Backed by an infrastructure-first mindset and decades of experience running mission-critical systems, Kyndryl has a proven track record of implementing AI-native workflows at scale.

This foundation uniquely positions the company to deliver the step change that customers need to deploy an enterprise-grade framework with intelligent AI agents that dynamically learn, evolve, and turn insights into measurable outcomes.

Kyndryl is already seeing that a quarter of its signings contain AI-related content, including data architecture, cloud, and digital workplace services.

Kyndryl is working closely with its global alliance partners to develop joint solutions across its ecosystem, aimed at helping customers adopt the company’s Agentic AI Framework and integrate artificial intelligence more effectively into their core operations.

At the same time, the company is partnering with universities around the world to involve researchers and students, with the aim of educating and cultivating the next generation of skilled AI professionals.

At the heart of the Agentic AI Framework is a core capability designed to orchestrate, secure and scale a customer’s technology environment into agentic AI workflows.

This capability is reinforced by Kyndryl’s agentic ingestion technology, which analyses a customer’s code, policies, data interdependencies and business objectives, drawing insights that also incorporate information from Kyndryl Bridge.

The framework has been built with security at its foundation, using guardian concepts that support autonomous, transparent and compliant operations.

It is also designed to support a future workforce model, defining the roles AI agents will play within organisations and how they will collaborate with human employees.

Kyndryl’s specialists apply this model to identify the roles people will continue to perform and the skills required to deliver business outcomes alongside AI agents.

Using this approach, Kyndryl’s agent builder draws on the company’s industry expertise, reference architectures and catalogue of AI agents and workflows to help enterprises design, test and deploy agents capable of tasks such as writing code, running tests or automating complex processes.

The agent builder is designed to deploy these agents in line with security and compliance requirements, ensuring they are suitable for mission-critical environments.

To accelerate adoption of the framework across sectors, Kyndryl is working with insurance customers on an agentic AI-enabled actuarial solution that embeds AI agents into an end-to-end automated workflow.

Within this setup, agents dynamically generate regulatory filings, carry out proactive compliance checks and provide insights that support real-time analysis and decision-making.

The company is also developing AI agents to connect and streamline government services across multiple departments, including tax, licensing, immigration and public benefits.

These agents incorporate knowledge of policies and procedures, operate alongside civil servants and act proactively to meet the needs of citizens, businesses and public sector employees.

In the financial sector, Kyndryl is collaborating with a banking client to simplify and automate a traditionally manual onboarding process that spans application submission, review, validation and external vetting.

By embedding intelligent AI agents at every stage, the framework is helping to shorten onboarding times while improving the overall customer experience.