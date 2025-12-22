MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture is proud to announce yet another milestone in its exciting journey of excellence, as a new project comes to life, further elevating the luxury hospitality and high-end real-estate scene of Cyprus. Marriott International and MHV are strengthening their relationship by creating Parklane Residences, under The Luxury Collection brand, within the stunning grounds of Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol.

The multi-awarded Limassol resort will host a collection of heavenly luxury residences, offering a new type of “home away from home” for sophisticated homeowners who value design, lifestyle and service. The Luxury Collection Residences are designed to honour the origins and local story of each handpicked destination, as well as pay homage to the brand’s strong heritage, rooted in offering rare experiences for the discerning. The brand-new Parklane Residences, Limassol will combine the warmth of a luxury private home with the outstanding facilities and services of Cyprus’ most awarded resort.

“This new collaboration marks the next chapter in our long-standing relationship with Marriott, reinforcing our shared vision of crafting distinctive lifestyle destinations that transcend expectations,” said Achilleas C. Dorotheou, CEO of MHV, on signing the agreement with Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President – Mixed-Use Development, EMEA, Marriott International.

“The Parklane Residences will redefine luxury living on the Mediterranean coast, combining timeless design, world-class hospitality, and curated experiences that celebrate both local authenticity and global sophistication,” he added.

Satya Anand, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International also expressed satisfaction at the collaboration. “We continue to witness a rising demand for branded residences across the region, driven by homeowners seeking elevated lifestyles, world-class amenities, and the assurance of a trusted global brand,” he noted.

“Our longstanding relationship with MHV has been instrumental in shaping the hospitality landscape in Cyprus, and we now look forward to setting new standards for luxury living in the market with the Parklane Residences, which will blend the warmth of a private home with the impeccable service and enriching experiences that define The Luxury Collection.”

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture stays true to its vision and commitment to redefine the luxury hospitality and real-estate scene of Cyprus and the south-eastern Mediterranean, by shaping transformative destinations where people belong, thrive and create lasting memories.

About Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

Parklane Resort & Spa Limassol is owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited and is a member of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection brand. It is the only internationally branded 5-star resort in Cyprus and features, respectively, the country’s only Thalassotherapy Centre, Kalloni SPA, and the largest children’s activity park in Europe, Explorers Kids Club. Built next to a 300-metre-long sandy beach, the resort captures the essence of the distinctive Cypriot hospitality, the sophisticated aura of Limassol, and the cosmopolitanism of the island of Aphrodite, making it an ideal destination for couples, families, groups of friends or solo travellers looking for an unforgettable getaway.

Designed by Harrods Interiors and decorated by French creative studio Atelier 27, its aesthetics is a modern interpretation of the long-standing local history and perfumery tradition that dates back to the region’s antiquity. It has 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas of unique design, six excellent restaurants and bars, meeting rooms, a huge 800sq.m ballroom, sports facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a hairdressing salon and an exclusive Retail Village featuring luxury mono-brand stores, including DIOR Men, DIOR Women, LORO PIANA, LOEWE, CELINE and BOTTEGA VENETA.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.

The Residences at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). Parklane Hotels Limited uses the Luxury Collection marks under a licence from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.