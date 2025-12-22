Kawacom’s is welcoming this year’s Christmas season with a groundbreaking, interactive initiative implemented for the first time across their network: the Mystery Box, an experience full of mystery, designed with a clear goal in mind: to return real value to customers, transforming a visit to Kawacom’s into a game of suspense and discovery.

At each of Kawacom’s 28 stores*, visitors can get a €20 envelope from the Mystery Box located at the store counter. Each envelope is guarantied to contain a gift of equal or greater value, transforming the purchase into a playful experience with a real benefit for the consumer.

What could be hidden in the Mystery Box?

Each envelope contains a different revelation, with the suspense building until the moment it’s opened, as you could be one of the lucky winners of one of the unique prizes and experiences in store. These include:

A trip to Rome for two, airfare paid and four nights at a four-star hotel with breakfast included

A PlayStation 5

One of the two iPhone 17s

A €500 Bosch bean-to-cup coffee machine

Beyond the big prizes, the envelopes also contain gifts specially selected to win over visitors’ hearts and make every envelope opening a special Christmas moment. Whether you keep it for yourself or give it as a surprise Secret Santa offering, the Mystery Box turns a present into an experience and anticipation into a smile.

The Mystery Box initiative is not just a contest, but a conscious effort by Kawacom’s to return value to their customers, strengthening the brand’s relationship of trust and offering a different, fun Christmas experience within the store.

The chain aims for the Mystery Box to evolve into an annual Kawacom’s Christmas tradition, offering something new, unexpected and substantial to its loyal audience each year.

Christmas just got more magical. The secret won’t stay hidden for long!

*The offer is valid at all Kawacom stores until available stock is exhausted.