Neocleous Tower is a groundbreaking commercial development in central Limassol inviting corporations to discover the future of upscale workplace excellence. Redefining the work-lifestyle paradigm, the Tower is also raising the benchmark for sustainable real estate, offering an eco-conscious, tech-driven and people-centric work environment that fosters excellence, collaboration and well-being.

Landmark milestone closes 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, the Tower has reached one of the most pivotal moments in its journey to completion, with all office floors now long leased and the tenant line-up officially closed.

“This is a defining achievement in a year characterised by major construction progress and continued momentum,” notes George Savva, Sales & Marketing Manager of Neocleous Tower. “The roster is officially complete, with a very select group of leading companies choosing to make their new home in the only gold LEED-certified commercial hub in Cyprus.”

From day one, the project had a clear ambition to set a new standard for Limassol’s commercial landscape. Rising 120 metres above the heart of the city, this future-forward landmark has reshaped what a modern workplace can be. “We envisioned this project as a new standard for how buildings should look, function and endure,” says Savva. “We responded to exactly what discerning tenants and their employees truly need, creating something principled, sustainable, intelligent and genuinely people-centric.”

Spaces that elevate the everyday

The result is a smart development that offers its users an environment that elevates every aspect of the workday. “The core of this offering is the 12,600 sq.m of flexible office space,” explains Savva. “And they really are inspiring, with sweeping sea views and endless natural light pouring in through floor-to-ceiling windows, open-plan layouts and the opportunity to design interiors in a way that reflects each company’s brand identity.”

These contemporary office floors are complemented by facilities designed “to enhance morale, productivity and innovation”, according to Savva. Tenants and visitors are welcomed into an elegant lobby staffed by professional concierge, front desk personnel and highly trained security.

An executive business centre and versatile meeting rooms support daily operations, while employee wellbeing is prioritised on the exclusive fifth floor with its café, lounge bar, restaurant area and stunning open-air terrace. A state-of-the-art smart fitness and wellness club on the 18th floor with double-height ceilings completes the offering, along with ample social hubs, open green spaces and private parking.

A community of leading companies

“This unique offering has attracted a very specific calibre of occupier,” Savva shares. With all floors now fully long leased, the Tower’s community is made up of very few companies, each one securing more than a single floor for their new Cyprus headquarters. “These tenants chose Neocleous Tower as a trophy office and an esteemed corporate address that aligns with their values and ambitions,” he adds.

As the year closes and the leasing phase concludes, outfitting works are now accelerating, with the Tower scheduled to be fully operational in early 2026. “Our tenants are currently planning and designing their spaces, transforming open-plan floors into corporate homes that meet their specific business needs and communicates their signature image,” says Savva.

Entering year of operation

Following a year marked by the successful reaching of all major construction milestones, the coming 12 months represent a shift into an equally important focus: towards operational excellence as construction transitions into its final phases. “2025 was a year of achievement and success, ensuring every detail delivers the level of quality and innovation we promised,” he adds. “But 2026 is the year it all comes to life, when people walk through the doors every morning and feel the value of the environment we created. Delivering that experience at the highest level is our focus now.”

Central to this experience are the tower’s pioneering sustainably credentials. Set to become the first commercial building in Cyprus to achieve the internationally recognised LEED Gold certification, Neocleous Tower integrates advanced energy systems, water efficiency strategies, high-performance glazing, environmentally responsible materials, clean-air engineering and rigorous construction waste management. “Achieving LEED Gold forced us to look beyond aesthetic impact and focus on how the building performs without compromising on luxury or style,” says Savva.

Looking ahead, a new era begins

While the announcement of full occupancy marks a fitting milestone with which to close 2025, Savva confirms more exciting projects are already in the pipeline for next year and beyond. “We have a new project in the planning stage,” he reveals, “developed according to the same principles of design integrity, sustainability and long-term value that guided Neocleous Tower.”

Details remain under wraps, but the tone carries certainty. “What we achieved with Neocleous Tower is only the beginning,” adds Savva. “There is more to come. And it will be built to the same standard, if not higher.”

As Neocleous Tower prepares to welcome its first tenants in 2026, it stands not only as a testament to a year of achievements, but as the beginning of a new era for Cyprus’ commercial landscape, one driven by quality, environmental responsibility and a commitment to shaping the future of intelligent, sustainable development.