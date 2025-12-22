Arla is raising the bar for everyday enjoyment once again, introducing the newest member of its line, the brand new Arla Protein Pudding Vanilla Cookie! The product, already available Cyprus-wide, has shaken up the high-protein snack category, combining balanced nutrition and a delicious taste experience.

With a truly irresistible creamy and velvety texture, rich flavour of aromatic vanilla and delicious cookie notes, Arla Protein Pudding Vanilla Cookie proves protein can be truly delicious, turning an everyday snack into a moment of pleasure, without guilt and without compromising on quality.

With a high protein content that helps maintain and build muscle mass, no added sugar and low in fat, Arla Protein Pudding Vanilla Cookie is a smart and complete nutritional choice for any time of day. The practical 200g packaging makes it ideal for consumption on the go, meeting the needs of a modern, active lifestyle in the most enjoyable way.

From a morning boost before work to a post-workout snack or an evening treat to enjoy without guilt, it offers the ideal balance between nutritional value and taste. A choice that appeals to today’s active generation, who want to eat smart without sacrificing the quality they want and the taste they love.

Arla Protein, a leader in the Protein Dairy Products category, is committed to continuing to offer innovative products that meet the modern, everyday needs of consumers.

The Arla Protein product range is imported and distributed exclusively by IPH Iakovos Photiades Group of Companies Ltd and can be found at selected supermarkets, kiosks and gyms.

Learn more about Arla Protein products here: https://www.arla.com.cy/brands/protein/