With yet another distinctive Christmas party, ORB Communications bade farewell to 2025, bringing to a close a year marked by creativity, meaningful collaborations and new challenges.

On December 18, 2025, the ORB team welcomed clients, partners and friends to Lost and Found in Nicosia, in a warm and festive atmosphere. As every year, ORB’s Xmas Party brought together people from diverse fields, including business leaders, organisation executives and prominent members of the media and public life.

More than a celebration, ORB’s Xmas Party is an established market gathering that reflects ORB’s connective role within the communications ecosystem.

ORB Communications Managing and Creative Director, Nicoletta Charalambous, offered a warm welcome to guests, thanking them for their long-standing support and collaboration and expressing optimism for a new year filled with creative ideas, innovation and fresh successes.

Looking to 2026, ORB Communications renewed its commitment to forge ahead with the same energy, consistency and passion for creativity.