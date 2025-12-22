Paphos is on standby, ready to deal with any problems that may arise due to extreme weather conditions, Paphos district government organisation (EOA) president Charalambos Pittokopitis said on Monday.

Pittokopitis told the Cyprus News Agency that Paphos EOA crews have been on alert since Saturday, following meteorological department yellow weather warnings.

The crews intervened on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain and hailstorms to unblock storm drains.

The fire brigade was also called in to pump out flood water.

Pittokopitis said that, although the rain was beneficial, in the easternmost areas crops may have been damaged by the hailstones, particularly citrus and avocado plantations. Any damage will become evident in the coming days, he added.