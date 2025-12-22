Acting with responsibility towards society and supporting long-standing initiatives that promote health and wellbeing, Petrolina, together with members of the Petrolina Community volunteer team, visited Larnaca General Hospital’s Paediatric Ward on December 18, 2025, conveying a message of care, support and solidarity.

During the visit, Petrolina delivered a new sofa to the Ward, responding to an essential need and helping create a more comfortable, functional and welcoming environment for children and their families. In the spirit of the season, gifts were also offered to the children receiving care, filling the Ward with smiles and moments of joy during the holidays.

“Remaining true to our values and principles of Corporate Social Responsibility, Petrolina actively supports the strengthening of our public hospitals. With sensitivity towards children, we hope this small gesture will bring added comfort and warmth to young patients and their families during this special time of year,” said Georgia Lefkariti, Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited.

The sofa and the gifts were presented to the Hospital’s Chief Financial Officer, Marios Michael, together with Head Physiotherapist, Stalo Mina Stylianou, and Nursing Officer, Angela Takkas, of the Paediatric Ward, each of whom expressed their sincere thanks to Petrolina for its support and continued contribution, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in enhancing the quality of care and the day-to-day wellbeing of hospitalised children.