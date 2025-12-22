In a festive atmosphere and a Christmas spirit, the Pralina confectionery shop in Limassol reopened its doors on December 18, 2025. The renovated store, located on bustling Kolonakiou Avenue, is distinguished not only for its sweet creations, but also for its unique design.

The confectionery, which is reopening at a new location, is reintroducing itself to the city’s residents and differentiating itself from the other two stores located in Nicosia. The shop’s façade, with its distinctive character and colours, as well as the impressive interior decoration, immediately catch the eye. It’s a space that exudes freshness and vitality, offering a new service experience.

Pralina, a member of the Zorpas Group, is a magical world of high-end confectionery. Pure ingredients, skilled pastry chefs, and excellent service combine to create a sweet experience. Pralina’s sweet creations stand out for their characteristics from French pastry, designed meticulously and with finesse. The consumer can also choose from a range of exquisite sweets, original gift ideas in creative packaging.

The Group has three Pralina confectionery shops in Nicosia and Limassol and collaborates with well-known ordering platforms like Foody & Fetch, through which customers can order their favourite products.

