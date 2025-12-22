Reach Real Estate announced the official signing of the construction contract with ZEMCO Construction Ltd, one of Cyprus’s leading and most reputable construction companies, for the development of Pyla Pearl residential complex in Larnaca.

The signing marks a major milestone for Reach Real Estate, as Pyla Pearl project moves from planning into full execution. ZEMCO will undertake the complete construction of the project in accordance with the highest international and European standards, supported by strict quality control and delivery frameworks built into the agreement.

Pyla Pearl is a modern gated residential compound comprising 121 thoughtfully designed units, developed to serve local and international property buyers, investors, and families seeking high-quality living in one of Cyprus’s most attractive and fast-growing regions.

The project introduces a refreshed concept of residential living in Larnaca, offering a more integrated, lifestyle-driven environment that responds to the evolving expectations of modern homeowners and investors.

The project features contemporary architecture, landscaped open spaces, and a curated selection of on-site amenities, including two communal swimming pools, indoor gym, children’s play areas, pedestrian walkways, and dedicated parking.

Every element of Pyla Pearl has been carefully planned to align with current market demand, long-term investment value, and a lifestyle that balances comfort, privacy, and community living.

Speaking on the occasion, Essa Darwish, Cyprus Branch Manager at Reach Real Estate, said:

“Today marks a significant step in bringing Pyla Pearl to life. ZEMCO is a trusted and experienced partner, and this agreement ensures that construction will proceed with the highest quality and efficiency. Official construction is scheduled to commence in January 2026, with the project expected to be completed within 26 months. Our buyers and investors can move forward with confidence, knowing that the project is now officially under execution.”

The partnership with ZEMCO reflects Reach Real Estate’s commitment to delivering durable, well-managed, and value-driven developments across Cyprus and the region.

For further information about Pyla Pearl Project or Reach Real Estate Company, please contact:

Email: r[email protected]