While there has been plenty of doubt about where Max Verstappen will end up before his Formula 1 career is done, Red Bulls CEO Oliver Mintzlaff is less speculative.

“I feel there is a huge mutual appreciation and loyalty,” Mintzlaff said to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf about Red Bull’s top driver. “For me there is no doubt that Max Verstappen will end his career at Red Bull.”

Verstappen, 28, was the four-time defending F1 drivers’ champion heading into the 2025 season. He got off to an unexpected slow start and did not exactly squash rumors that he might leave his team through performance clauses in his contract.

At the end of July, though, Verstappen said he was staying with Red Bull through the 2026 season, ending speculation that he might depart to drive for Mercedes.

The commitment was most notable on the track, with Verstappen winning six of the final nine races after winning just twice over the first 15 races. The late push nearly ended up in a fifth consecutive drivers title, before Lando Norris won his first title in his seventh season.

“What is important to say is that I am not afraid of any performance clause in his contract,” Mintzlaff said. “What is most important for an athlete is to see that everyone in the team gives everything for him. And I think Max has been impressed by the way the results and the atmosphere in the team have turned this year.”

Verstappen remains under contract with Red Bull through 2028 but said he will still walk away early pending F1’s decision on new technical regulations with engines and car setups.

“I’ve hated this car at times, but I’ve also loved it at times,” Verstappen said after he finished two points shy of the drivers’ title. “And I always tried to extract the most from it, even in the difficult weekends that we’ve had.”

In a moment that perhaps inspired Mintzlaff’s confidence that his top driver will remain with the team for the long term, Verstappen had praise for everybody associated with Red Bull.

“I mean, I have no regrets about my season,” Verstappen said. “Also, in the team, we have a great atmosphere at the moment. We’re really on a roll — positive energy, belief, confidence — and that’s exactly what you want heading into next year.”