Christmas goodwill was on full display on December 19, 2025, with Nicosia Rotarians supporting needy families during the holiday period.
In keeping with the season’s spirit of giving, the Nicosia-Aspelia Rotary and Rotaract clubs delivered €1,350-worth of vouchers and over €200-worth of gifts to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society’s Arodaphnousa Centre.
The Nicosia-Aspelia Rotarians’ gifts will ensure nine needy families of cancer patients with children will receive support and comfort before Christmas, a time when society’s vulnerable are often most pressed.
Arodaphnousa is the first and only centre of its kind in Cyprus that offers comprehensive palliative care services to cancer patients.
