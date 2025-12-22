The five-star Royal Apollonia by Louis Hotels, through a series of festive events and refined culinary experiences, has been transformed into a bright and celebratory setting where warmth meets tradition and hospitality. Its specially curated Christmas programme, designed for both children and adults, begins on December 23, 2025, offering daily moments of joy, elegance and high aesthetic appeal.

With meticulous attention to detail, the hotel invites guests on a festive journey filled with distinctive flavours and a sophisticated ambience that elevates the spirit of Christmas and the New Year.

Christmas Day begins with a generous Christmas Breakfast at Aura Restaurant and continues with the warm presence of Father Christmas at the Luna Lounge and Lobby Bar, filling the space with smiles and festive cheer. The impressive Christmas Day Lunch Buffet at Aura Restaurant offers a culinary journey in a celebratory environment. This is followed by a “Guess the Weight of the Cake” game, which enhances the playful atmosphere of the day and provides moments of fun for all participants. The day concludes with Latino Night, bringing rhythm, dance and a festive spirit to the evening, while live music provides a vibrant finale to Christmas Day.

New Year’s Eve at the five-star Royal Apollonia begins with a calm and revitalising Morning Stretching session at the Royal Spa, a gentle introduction to a day filled with sparkle. For lunch, guests may choose between the buffet lunch at Aura Restaurant or the enchanting à la carte options at Akakiko, adding a refined and festive Asian touch. The evening continues with the Management Cocktail, a glamorous prelude to the main celebration, followed by the impressive New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, where the elegant setting, refined creations and festive atmosphere turn the arrival of the new year into an unforgettable experience.

The new year dawns in harmony, beginning with the Recovery Breakfast, the ideal start to 2026. This is followed by the New Year’s Day Buffet Lunch, an experience that highlights freshness and refined flavour. The day concludes with the atmospheric Afternoon Tea ritual, embracing the first hours of the new year with elegance and tranquillity.

Combining refined gastronomy with a festive ambience of high aesthetic quality, the five-star Royal Apollonia creates the ideal setting that promises to leave a lasting impression. Interested parties may find the full festive programme, starting from December 23, 2025, viewable at: RoyalApollonia_FestiveCalendar.

For reservations or further information, the public may contact: 25-508800.