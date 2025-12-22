The customs department announced on Monday it had confiscated large amounts of tobacco and e-cigarettes/vapes at Larnaca airport on December 18, found in the luggage of a 29-year-old Russian passenger, holder of an Israeli passport, who arrived on a flight from Russia via Armenia.

The haul included 7kg and 210g of nargileh tobacco, 67 e-cigarettes and 630ml of replacement liquid for e-cigarettes.

The man paid €2,000 in an out-of-court settlement he had proposed, and a further €1,567 in duty for the nargileh tobacco and a fine.

The nargileh tobacco was returned to him after he paid the duty, however the e-cigarettes were confiscated for further tests before being destroyed.

A day earlier, on December 17, the customs department checked a car at Ayios Dhometios crossing point in Nicosia.

The car was being driven by a person with Israeli citizenship.

During investigations, the agents found large quantities of duty-free tobacco products.

A total of 12 cartons of 200 cigarettes each, as well as 2kg of rolling tobacco, were confiscated. The rolling tobacco was found in gift-wrapped boxes.

The man was arrested and later released after agreeing to an out-of-court settlement.