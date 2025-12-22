As part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the UNESCO Chair, an event was held successfully at the UNESCO amphitheatre of the University of Nicosia (UNIC) on November 25, 2025.

During the event, the commemorative volume titled “20 Years of UNESCO Chair: Cultural Diversity and Intercultural Dialogue for a Culture of Peace” was presented, as well as the collective volume “I Don’t Forget Cyprus…”, edited by Dr Kostas Katsonis and Professor Tasoula Tsilimeni from the University of Thessaly. The event was organised by the UNESCO Chair of the University of Nicosia, in collaboration with the Cyprus Children’s and Young Adult Book Association and the Cyprus Writers’ Union.

The presentation of the commemorative volume “20 Years UNESCO Chair: Cultural Diversity and Intercultural Dialogue for a Culture of Peace” was made by Dr Emilios A. Solomou, Honorary Director of the UNESCO Chair at the University of Nicosia.

Dr Solomou made a historical reference, noting that the UNESCO Chair of the University of Nicosia was the first Chair established in Cyprus with the mission of promoting cultural diversity, strengthening intercultural dialogue and cultivating a culture of peace through research, teaching and public activities. He also mentioned the interdisciplinary courses, training seminars for teachers, lectures and conferences, collaborations with schools, cultural and social organisations, as well as the publishing initiatives the Chair has developed over these two decades. The volume was given free of charge to all event attendees.

Dr Marina Rodosthenous-Balafa, Associate Professor at UNIC presented the collective volume “I Don’t Forget Cyprus…”, following a response from the volume editors, Dr Katsonis and Professor Tsilimeni. Finally, excerpts from short stories and poems from the collective volume were read by the authors: Elena Perikleous, Commissioner for the Protection of Children’s Rights, Eleftherios Ploutarchou, President of the Cyprus Writers’ Association, Yola Damianou-Papadopoulou, journalist, Aimilios Solomou, educator and Eleni Artemiou-Fotiadou, Inspector of Primary Education Schools.

Greetings were also offered by Professor Panayiotis Aggelidis, Director of the UNESCO Chair at the University of Nicosia, Dr Christina Christodoulou, President of the Cyprus Children’s and Young Adult Book Association, and Eleftherios Ploutarchou, President of the Cyprus Writers’ Union.