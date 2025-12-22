This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December, Omodos community council presents its very own Omodos Christmas Market – a-three-day fiesta of music, food, crafts and festive delights. Held at the Community Park, the event will host a rich cultural programme to entertain visitors across the three days, a market with local treats and creations and Christmas food and drink options.

The market will be open from 4pm every day, and on Friday, Mega Santa will kick off the activities, giving gifts and meeting children. Then a live music programme will continue with three different bands and solo acts performing live, from Christmas carols to rembetiko songs.

On Saturday, there will be storytelling for children, music instrument-making from recyclable materials, orchestra melodies and live song from the Jazzy Duo and folk music from the Levare Trio. On Sunday, another musical workshop for children will take place at 4pm followed by more Christmas songs from the Moms and Kids group and performances by the Melisma Trio and the Baroque duet.

