Twenty-one electric bikes were seized by police on Tuesday during coordinated checks in Nicosia, after a total of 29 e-bikes were inspected.

The operation was carried out by members of the traffic department at police headquarters to enforce road safety regulations.

During the inspections, officers also identified two individuals found to be living illegally in Cyprus.

Deportation procedures have been launched in line with immigration laws.

Police said the checks form part of ongoing efforts to monitor compliance and address offences detected during traffic operations.