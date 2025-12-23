Heartfelt initiatives, dozens of smiles and moments of warmth and care

This Christmas season, Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation once again launched a series of meaningful initiatives in Limassol to spread joy and hope, reaffirming its commitment to inclusion, compassion, and community support.

Between 17 and 22 December, the Foundation organised and supported four festive actions that reached more than 220 children, many of whom face developmental challenges, special educational needs, or difficult socioeconomic circumstances.

The campaign commenced on 17 December at Masterland, where a Christmas celebration was organised for children aged two to thirteen from the “UMNIKI Development and Social Adaptation Centre”. The event featured festive entertainment, animators, and gift-giving, creating a joyful environment for children who receive daily therapeutic support.

On 19 December, a large-scale Christmas celebration took place at Laniteio Lyceum, bringing together the wider school community, including three special education units comprising 32 students from Laniteio, Linopetra, and Kato Polemidia Lyceums. These schools are supported through the Foundation’s Little Odysseus programme. The event featured a Christmas market showcasing student-made handicrafts, live DJ music, and festive activities. Dressed as Santa Claus, Andrey Dashin personally distributed gifts, ensuring that every child felt acknowledged and celebrated.

The Foundation’s Annual Christmas Drive followed on 20 December, with Andrey Dashin, accompanied by his two daughters, members of the Exinity executive team, and their families, all dressed in festive attire, delivering Christmas presents to 24 families across Limassol. In total, 50 children aged from five months to 21 years received gifts, all sharing in the holiday spirit and joy of the day. Many of the beneficiary families are supported by the CRCS Children Therapy Centre “Stella Soulioti,” which provides specialised care to more than 100 children up to the age of 22 with severe physical disabilities, including cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy.

The series of initiatives concluded on 22 December at the 18th Elementary School of Agios Antonios in Limassol, where the Foundation supported a Christmas event for 118 students aged three to twelve from financially vulnerable families. The event included interactive shows, festive activities, and gift distribution, with students also presenting their own Christmas performances to Andrey Dashin and the Exinity executive team, creating a truly heartwarming exchange of joy.

Commenting on the initiatives, Andrey Dashin, Founder of Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation, stated: “Christmas is a reminder that kindness multiplies when shared. For us, these initiatives are not simply about gifts, but about presence, dignity, and ensuring that every child feels valued. Seeing their smiles is the greatest gift we could receive.”

Through these actions, Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation continues to place children, inclusion, and human connection at the heart of its mission, transforming the spirit of Christmas into a meaningful, lasting impact.

About Andrey and Julia Dashin’s FoundationThe Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organization established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin to support vulnerable communities and drive positive change across Cyprus. Guided by four core pillars — social welfare, healthcare, education, and environmental stewardship — the Foundation is committed to creating lasting social impact by promoting community development, social inclusion, and equal opportunities for all. While its initiatives span a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on supporting children, the Foundation has funded and implemented numerous charitable initiatives across the island. Through strategic partnerships, meaningful collaborations, and active engagement, the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation aims to address pressing societal challenges and improve the quality of life in Cyprus.