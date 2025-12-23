Substantially bolstering the National Guard’s deterrent power is the government’s priority and duty, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday during a festive visit to a Larnaca’s army camp.

Accompanied by Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas, Christodoulides addressed officers and soldiers at the centre, offering Christmas greetings to all while expressing his pride in the National Guard’s men and women.

Stressing the importance of investing in the National Guard, he said this begins with investment in its human resources, working conditions, benefits, in “all that you deserve,” adding that decisions to strengthen these areas have been taken since the government’s first day in office.

“As long as our homeland remains under occupation, the substantial strengthening of our deterrent power is our obligation. A duty we fulfil every day,” he added.

Beyond the occupation, he referred to Cyprus’ status as an EU member state, adding that with the Cypriot presidency of the EU Council starting in days, defence and security issues rank among its top priorities.

The third reason for continuously upgrading the National Guard’s deterrent power, he said, is the island’s geographical position.

“We are in an area of particular geostrategic importance, plagued by many challenges, and our country is obliged – always as part of the solutions and never part of the problems, as we have proven – to strengthen the National Guard,” he explained.

Coming from Israel late Monday, where he took part in the 10th Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral summit and bilateral meetings with Israel’s prime minister and president, he said defence and security were high on the agenda.

He said the talks resulted in plans for increased joint military exercises between the three countries, as well as additional bilateral exercises.

Equipment procurement was also discussed, with Cyprus aiming to utilise the €1.2 billion available through the EU’s SAFE funding instrument.

A third agreement, he said, focused on creating synergies between Israeli defence firms and Cyprus’ emerging defence industry to enable joint production.

Christodoulides also referred to 231 promotions across all ranks of permanent non-commissioned army officers, including two women, were announced on Tuesday, offering his warmest congratulations.

He met the National Guard’s sole female conscript, expressing great pride in her enlistment, and spoke with her about her experience, asking what she would advise other women; she replied that she would encourage them to enlist too.

The president concluded his visit by donating four televisions to the army camp.