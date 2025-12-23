In a warm, festive gathering, Lidl Cyprus—as it does every year—hosted friends and associates from the media world.

In an event dedicated to timeless and transparent cooperation, Lidl Cyprus welcomed representatives of the Mass Media to a special Christmas brunch at the Lidl Food Academy, in the centre of Nicosia. In light of the new year and in a warm, festive atmosphere, guests enjoyed a rich breakfast, had the opportunity to talk with company executives and exchanged wishes with partners and colleagues.

The festive menu was curated by a team of chefs from the Lidl Food Academy who used selected Lidl products. With a selection of sweet and savoury dishes, hot drinks and creative tasty suggestions, Lidl Cyprus offered guests a complete culinary experience.

The atmosphere was complemented by musical selections with Christmas notes, thoughtful decorations and small surprises, creating the ideal festive setting for discussions, exchange of opinions and strengthening of relationships. Within this framework, the Christmas brunch served as another opportunity for substantial networking and recognition of the medias’ significant contribution in highlighting the work and actions of Lidl Cyprus.

This festive meeting is part of Lidl Cyprus’ corporate communication initiatives, which aim to maintain relationships of trust as well as to thank representatives of the media for their long-term support. Since the beginning of its activity in Cyprus, the company has actively participated in an open dialogue with all representatives of the media, recognising the excellent cooperation and their long-term support for over 15 years.

Visit Lidl Cyprus online:

corporate.lidl.com.cy

https://team.lidl.com.cy

lidlfoodacademy.com.cy

facebook.com/lidlcy

instagram.com/lidl_cyprus

https://www.youtube.com/lidlcyprus

linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus