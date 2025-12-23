Every corner, street, town and village this winter is dressed in Christmas charm as the island celebrates the festive season. The rural Paphos region welcomes the Panayia Christmas Village 2025 which hosts its final weekend of operation this week. Head to the village this December 26, 27 and 28 for more warm winter moments, ready to entertain both children and adults.

Mounted in the heart of the village is a fairytale-like Christmas market which features food, drinks, sweets, hot beverages, traditional festive delicacies from the region and beyond, handicrafts from local makers and plenty of festive creations. The market’s vendors offer budget-friendly items for any last-minute shopping.

Apart from gift-buying and eating, the Village also has an entertainment programme, with visits from Santa Claus and live bands. On Friday and Saturday, there will be painting and Christmas crafts activities for young visitors, Christmas fairy tales and story telling as well as face-painting and balloon creations.

On Sunday, the market, a theatre workshop for children, a creative writing workshop, festive tales and a live performance by the Konia music group will entertain the crowds before the event wraps up and the village welcomes the New Year.

Panayia Christmas Village 2025

Festive market with local vendors, food, drink, children’s workshops and live music. December 26-28. Panayia village square, Paphos district. Τel: 26-724080