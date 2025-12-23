Archaeologists announced on Tuesday the discovery of extensive fortifications at ancient Palaepaphos.

Researchers uncovered a series of large stone towers forming part of a massive fortification wall that once encircled the acropolis of ancient Paphos.

Built with stone blocks, the wall and its towers represent a major defensive project.

One newly excavated tower at Laona measures approximately two metres high.

Fieldwork was carried out in two phases, in spring and autumn 2025, with the participation of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students from the University.

The findings confirm that Palaepaphos was a well-fortified and centrally administered city-state with advanced planning and construction skills.

Alongside the excavations, the antiquities department completed a unified protective fence in October around the expropriated areas containing the ancient city’s urban fabric.

Within the protected zone are major monuments identified by the Palaipaphos urban landscape project, including the palatial complex at Hadjiabdoullah, the great wall of Laona, and a complex of towers at the palace’s periphery.

Archaeologists emphasise the exceptional state of preservation at the site.

No significant construction took place after about 300 BC, allowing the fortifications, palace and workshops to remain largely intact beneath as little as half a metre of soil in agricultural land.

The discoveries were made at Kouklia, by the University of Cyprus’ archaeological mission led by Professor Emerita Maria Iacovou, in cooperation with the antiquities department and the deputy cultural ministry.