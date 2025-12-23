Contract soldiers (Syop) in the National Guard will be able to remain in their position until they reach the age of 57, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Tuesday, adding that the move will have to be approved by parliament.

During a Christmas visit to a Larnaca army camp, Palmas also announced plans to upgrade contract soldiers, describing them as “a key pillar of the National Guard”.

Syop personnel on short-term contracts will be guaranteed National Guard service until age 57, he said.

Those passing external examinations, a format to be set by the ministry, will also be able to fill vacant non-commissioned officer posts and receive increased allowances.

Personnel securing permanent status by the age of 57 will accrue pensionable years, while others remaining as Syop until that age will get an end-of-service compensation.

Full details of the upgrade will be announced early next year, according to the minister.