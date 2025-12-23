Professor Loizos G Loizou has been included in the list of the 100 most influential people in oncology, by international oncology media outlet OncoDaily.

The acknowledgement comes after years of work and contribution to child oncology, as well as his international collaborations and promoting healthcare for all equally, Elpida foundation – a charity organisation for children with cancer and leukaemia – said on Tuesday.

It pointed out that Loizou’s distinction was also a broader recognition of a Cypriot model of scientific, social and humanitarian action, which was developed over time with consistency, cooperation and vision.

Loizou – chairman of Elpida – has been a pioneer in the development of paediatric oncology services in Cyprus since 1990, contributing decisively to achieving high cure rates for childhood cancer, Elpida said.

It added that Loizou has played an important role in strengthening the paediatric oncology capacity in countries with limited resources, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa – in countries such as Senegal, Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire – as well as in the southern African continent, with an emphasis on Botswana and the other fifteen countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), through collaborations with international organisations and networks.

In 2023, with the support of Elpida, the Cyprus international action plan for children with cancer (Cy-IAPCC) was implemented, with an aim to transfer know-how, strengthen health systems, provide essential medicine, develop paediatric palliative care and support countries facing serious inequalities in the care of children with cancer.

Already, through this project, significant humanitarian and educational actions have been implemented, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, the Cypriot government and international partners, Elpida said.

“The recognition by OncoDaily highlights that a small country like Cyprus can play a significant role on a global scale when it invests in knowledge, collaboration and people. It also highlights the importance of collective effort and social contribution as levers of progress in medicine and public health,” the foundation added.

Elpida welcomed the recognition “not as a culmination, but as a reinforcement of the responsibility to continue and expand the work for children with cancer, in Cyprus and beyond”.