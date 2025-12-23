The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Tuesday published a formal Consultation Paper to gather views from industry stakeholders on the implementation of a new law governing the establishment and operation of local companies responsible for the administration of undertakings for collective investments.

The document focuses on the practical application of Law 101(I)/2025, specifically addressing the fee structures and charges that will be applied to Cypriot Companies for the Administration of Undertakings for Collective Investments (CCAUCIs).

In addition to financial obligations, the consultation seeks to refine the elaboration and reporting requirements for certain material changes that may occur under the updated legislative framework.

The regulatory body also used the paper to outline its own discretionary powers in its capacity as the Competent Authority, covering the licensing, supervision, and ongoing oversight of these specialised administration firms.

Detailed within the text is the proposed regulatory approach and the specific actions CySEC intends to take to ensure the sector operates with transparency and stability in Cyprus.

The entities concerned by this move include any organisations falling under the 2025 law that operate in or from the Republic and perform UCI Administration Functions on the basis of a delegation mandate.

These functions are specifically listed across Annex I, Parts I to VII of the legislation, encompassing a wide range of administrative duties for collective investment schemes.

“CySEC invites all interested parties to submit their comments and feedback on the Consultation Paper to the Policy Department,” the commission stated in its invitation to the industry.

All correspondence regarding the proposals should be sent to the dedicated electronic address at [email protected] to ensure that professional feedback is considered in the final drafting.

Stakeholders must ensure their submissions are received by the regulator no later than January 30, 2026, which marks the closing date for this specific phase of the legislative implementation.

The initiative represents a further step in the modernisation of the financial services sector in Cyprus, ensuring that fund administration is governed by clear and robust standards.